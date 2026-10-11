Zara Larsson reveals 'Blue Moon' music video release date

Blue Moon is a song by Zara Larsson, and fans have been waiting for its music video for a while.



But the wait is over, according to the singer's latest announcement.

In her Instagram post, she said the much-anticipated music video will drop on Wednesday, October 14.

Though the announcement is brief, Larsson previously opened up about the beloved track, saying, “I really want to push ‘Blue Moon’ because I feel like it’s ‘Midnight Sun’s’ sister. And it deserves a video, and it deserves love.”

Midnight Sun, the singer's fifth album, which includes Blue Moon, peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard 200, making the Blue Moon music video another reason fans can connect with the album.

Her remarks come at the Apple Music x Chase Sapphire Experience concert and Q&A.

During the conversation, Larsson looked back at her live performances, which often generate viral moments.

Weighing on them, the singer said those moments made the touring special.

“It’s something that can’t be planned. And it’s something that the fans bring,” she shared.

That said, Larsson, who has established herself as one of the industry's successful musicians, has now set her sights on headlining Coachella.