Trump announces Ukraine-Russia ‘energy ceasefire’

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine have reportedly agreed to an immediate ceasefire on attacks targeting each other’s energy infrastructure.

Trump posted on Truth Social platform, “Effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

“Both parties have agreed. Do not break it.”

However, the reports could not be independently verified from Moscow or Kyiv that the agreement had taken effect today.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine is ready to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow calls off its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure after US President Donald Trump ordered Kyiv to cease its strikes unconditionally.

The major rise in global diesel prices which followed the outbreak of the Iran war in February has become a political disadvantage for Trump’s Republican Party ahead of next month’s midterm elections when the opposition Democrats could win majorities in one or both chambers of Congress.

The announcement followed a diesel supply contract Trump unveiled on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin under which Moscow committed to supplying fuel to US and international markets.