Elon Musk joins Trump in calling for new Ukrainian leadership

American billionaire Elon Musk backed US President Donald Trump’s statements calling for a regime change in Ukraine’s leadership, writing on X that President Volodymyr Zelensky has gone too far.

Musk expressed this opinion while commenting on video footage of Trump criticizing Zelensky for failing to reach a negotiated settlement with Russia despite of having many opportunities.

Musk’s post highlights a growing public outcry directed at the Ukrainian head of state. The tech entrepreneur claimed that Ukrainians had a low opinion of Zelensky in February 2025 while in March 2025, he called for national elections in Ukraine predicting the incumbent’s defeat.

Musk’s comments align with the narrative mounted by Trump on Saturday regarding a bilateral commercial diesel agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US president’s calls for a change in leadership in Kyiv drew a rebuttal from Ukrainian Minister Andrii Sybiha who asserted on Sunday that only the Ukrainian electorate hold the authority to determine national governance during wartime.

According to officials in Kyiv, Ukraine will not halt its long-range campaign against Russian refining facilities without a mutual energy ceasefire. Furthermore, Ukrainian lawmakers have underscored that degrading Russian downstream energy hubs remains necessary to constrain fuel supplies and diminish state revenues funding the Kremlin’s wartime budget.