When will taxpayer-funded pro-Trump ads end? Border Patrol official answers

The Department of Homeland Security aims to cease broadcasting taxpayer-funded campaign-style ads glorifying Donald Trump on Sunday, stating there are “no intentions to spend” the remainder of the $20 million purchased from the Customs and Border Protection account.

In a court filing, the Justice Department evaded questions about the legality of the ads and whether they run in violations of restrictions on using taxpayer funds for political advantage but urged a federal judge to reject demands to halt the commercials.

The ads prompted universal rebuke for their political administration mirroring Trump 2024 campaign ads but indicating they were paid by the US government. Separately, the Democratic National Committee and Common Cause filed independent advertising lawsuits.

Notably about $19 million of the total has been spent on a national ad campaign scheduled to extend through October 11 on FOX, CNN, MSNOW and Newsmax.

In the wake of the furious public outcry over the ad campaign, Trump announced plans to end the taxpayer-funded ad buy and replace it with ads funded by his political committee, though Trump does not intend to reimburse the federal government for the initial $20 million run.