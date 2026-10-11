UK skies lit-up by stunning northern lights after intense solar storm

Skies across the United Kingdom were illuminated by a dazzling display of the northern lights, as rare geomagnetic activity pushed the aurora borealis far south of its usual Arctic boundaries.

Stargazers from the Scottish Highlands down to southern English counties, including Devon, Hampshire, and Kent, captured vibrant bands of pink, purple, and green lighting up the night.

The Met Office reported that the celestial spectacle was triggered by a heightened state of solar activity as the sun approaches the peak phases of its natural eleven-year cycle.

Energetic charged particles travelling from the sun collided with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere, releasing energy in distinct wavelengths.

Oxygen interactions produced brilliant green hues, while nitrogen generated striking purple and blue curtains across the horizon.

Space weather forecasters noted that the intense solar storms created optimal viewing conditions across the country, prompting thousands of astronomy enthusiasts and photography hobbyists to share long-exposure captures online.

While peak intensity occurred over the weekend, meteorological agencies in UK have advised that lingering geomagnetic enhancements could afford observers another glimpse of the phenomenon under clear skies before atmospheric conditions stabilize later in the week.