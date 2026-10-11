Why Robert Pattinson chose to star in and produce 'Primetime'

Robert Pattinson, a powerhouse behind Primetime, has several reasons for being drawn to the project.



He explained those reasons at the London Film Festival, saying they mainly came down to the film's script.

“I was just looking for something in the writing that’s kind of electrifying, and you think is going to be surprising for audiences."

"I don’t want to ruin it for everyone and be like, ‘It’s really surprising!’ And then you’re going to be like, ‘It’s not surprising at all.’ But to me, it was," he added.

Beyond that, Pattinson, as Chris Henson, lauded by several critics, as Alex Winter, who has starred in Primetime, in an interview with Collider, revealed the film's lead star performed scenes differently in different takes, meaning the cast did not know what version would make it to the final edit, as it is in director Lance Oppenheim's hands.

Winter, who himself is a director, said, "Of course I know what you mean. I mean, it's a funny thing about directing and acting, because I do both, and they are so markedly different."

He continued, "When I'm acting, I do not have a director hat on at all. Like, it is an extremely different zone."

But while acting, Winter said he completely gave himself to the director's vision, stating, "For me, it's really one of surrender. I just surrender my part, my performance, my takes."

"Which take, I think, may be good or bad; what scene works and doesn't? I surrender that to the filmmakers, right? That's theirs."

Meanwhile, Primetime is in cinemas.