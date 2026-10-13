Selma Blair wrote about biting three celebrities in her memoir, including Kate Moss
Selma Blair’s past incidents of biting resurface after the alleged flight incident
Selma Blair wrote about biting several famous people, which she tied to feeling overwhelmed in public, years before the recent, similar alleged incident on a Delta flight.
In her 2022 memoir, Mean Baby, she has admitted, “My system gets overwhelmed and instantaneously short-circuits.”
She recalled biting Sienna Miller’s arm at the Chateau Marmont in 2006 after introducing herself.
While she called it “horrible behaviour,” Blair said Miller didn’t shame her.
In 2004, she bit Seth MacFarlane’s hand at a Las Vegas club after becoming starstruck. She wrote that she didn’t break the skin but “soon hated myself.”
She also described biting Kate Moss’s finger in a London hotel suite. Moss laughed the first time, but not the second. Blair wrote that Moss said it hurt, punched her in the back and bit her thumb.
On Sunday, October 11, Blair was arrested after allegedly biting one flight attendant and punching another on a Delta flight to JFK Airport, according to the outlet.
In 911 dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, the pilot said the passenger had “bashed her head on the bulkhead.” She allegedly kicked a Port Authority police officer on the way to the hospital and assaulted a nurse there.
Sources told Page Six she faces multiple charges, including two counts of assault and a separate charge over the flight. The FBI is investigating.
Her representative said, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.” But Delta said it has “zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behaviour.”
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