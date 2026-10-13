Charges Selma Blair may face over alleged conduct on Delta flight

Selma Blair is expected to face both state and federal charges over alleged conduct on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York on Sunday.

Sources have revealed that the actress is likely to face two assault charges in criminal court in Queens, and federal charges in petty violations court in Brooklyn, per People.

A law enforcement source said the FBI issued Blair, 54, a summons for alleged assaults within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

Her arraignment was set for Monday, October 12, in Queens Criminal Court. It hasn't been declared if she has been formally charged.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly began on Sunday, October 11, on the flight into JFK Airport.

Dispatch audio revealed the pilot saying a flight attendant and a passenger had minor injuries, including a bloody nose and bite marks. He also said the passenger involved had hit her head on the bulkhead.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Blair was “physically abusive.” Eventually, Blair and one flight attendant were taken to the hospital.

CBS News, citing a source, reported that Blair allegedly kicked a Port Authority police officer on the way to the hospital and then assaulted a nurse on arrival. Those allegations are part of what she may face in court.

Blair’s representative gave her side. “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” the representative told People on Monday.

“Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.” A source said she has since been released from the hospital.

In 2016, Blair was arrested after an outburst on an international flight. She said she had mixed alcohol with medication and called it a “big mistake.”