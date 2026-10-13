Michael Dell stands by wife Susan after White House appearance draws online mockery

Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies, has broken silence after wife Susan Dell faced online trolling in the past few days over her appearance at the White House.

On October 7, Susan went viral after appearing alongside her husband in the Oval Office with Donald Trump. The couple made a $6.25 billion pledge aimed at helping 25 million children establish a $250 financial foundation.

Instead of focusing on their massive philanthropic contributions, the netizens trolled Susan for her appearance, especially aging face while drawing comparisons with her previous images.

What drew the most attention were Susan's facial expressions, her rigid posture, and her apparently unusual movements, which sparked curiosity and questions on social media. Some users brutally mocked her by drawing inappropriate similarities with “hybrid aliens.” Others called her not even a real human being.

In a recent post, Michael Dell defended his wife by sharing the posts in which people thanked them for their generosity and philanthropic efforts.

One user wrote, “It’s truly insane how evil and full of themselves people are. I signed my kids up and wasn’t expecting to get anything as we live in a wealthy county and city. Out of the blue $250 showed up from Dell for both of my boys. I will go out of my way to support them now, who else has done what they did? No one…”

Michael responded to this with praise and reposted it. Michael Dell also shared some fan letters his family had received, many of which looked like they were written by kids.

One message read, “Dear Dell Family, Thank you for the money in my Trump bank account. I'm very glad to be saving for my future.”

Another wrote, “I'm grateful for the money you added to my Trump account, Thank you for helping me save for my future.”

American activist Robby Starbuck also came in the support of the couple and wrote, “Michael Dell is an American hero, and so is his wife Susan. I don’t know their personal politics and I don’t really care if they vote like I do or not. That’s kind of the beauty of their gift too.”

Other notable personalities also defended Susan. For instance Eric Trump also posted on X, “People are awful. Susan and Michael Dell just put $6.25 billion into Trump Accounts for 25 million kids so they’ll have something waiting for them when they grow up.”

“The response? Vicious attacks on her.”

Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich also defended Susan on X, “The Dell family gave 7 billion dollars directly to American children.

“And instead of gratitude, there's much discussion of a 62-year-old woman's looks.”