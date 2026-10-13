'Breaking Bad' star wonders if meeting RJ Mitte could have changed his future

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston said RJ Mitte and he was planning to meet for lunch just a few weeks before the actor's suicide.

“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future,” he wrote on social media.

But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son.”

Bryan Cranston implored “anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. There is hope.”

Bryan Cranston

RJ Mitte, whose personal experience living with cerebral palsy informed his role as Walter White Jr, the physically disabled son of a methamphetamine kingpin in the landmark television series "Breaking Bad," died on Monday ‌at age 34.

News of Mitte's death in Brownsville, Texas, was announced in a statement released through his talent management agency.

A publicist for the actor later confirmed news reports that Mitte took his own life. No further details about the circumstances were given.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," the initial statement said.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Mitte suffered brain damage at birth, was adopted as an infant and was diagnosed with cerebral ⁠palsy at age 3.

He was fitted with leg braces and crutches for much of his childhood, but through athletics and exercise eventually outgrew his need for walking devices.

Mitte was raised by his adoptive mother following his parents' separation and assumed financial responsibility for a younger sister and his mother at age 13, after she became paralyzed.