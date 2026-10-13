‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ director explains why Netflix is releasing film in cinemas first

Netflix generally prefers to release its films on its streaming platform, and if it does release in theatres, the release is often limited. But that apparently won't be happening with Narnia: The Magician's Nephew.

Greta Gerwig, best known for helming Barbie, is directing the new film and explained the reason at the review event.

“I told Ted I only know how to make movies for the big screen,” she said, referring to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. “He said, ‘Make the movie for the biggest screen and trust the process.'”

In addition, Gerwig also said the viewers she hoped would watch Naria will feel a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I hope they laugh. I hope they cry. I hope they feel like they’ve been on an adventure."

The filmmaker noted, “I hope when they leave the theatre, they want to make something… a song, a cake… creating is an act of hope.”

In the meantime, the film's logline read, "Young Digory Kirke (David McKenna) and his friend Polly Plummer (Beatrice Campbell) use magical rings to travel to different worlds, accidentally waking the malevolent Queen Jadis (Emma Mackey) before witnessing the creation of Narnia by the Great Lion, Aslan."

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew opens in cinemas on February 12, 2027, and on Netflix on April 2, 2027.