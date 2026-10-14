Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis plans to appeal after receiving 40 years to life

In the wake of the 40-year sentence in the trial of Tupac Shakur, Duane "Keffe D" Davis's lawyer, Michael Sanft, claimed the defence team would appeal the verdict.

According to the judgement, Davis's sentence includes two consecutive terms — the first 20 years to life for first-degree murder.

The other is 20 years to life for a deadly weapon enhancement, as Davis faced a maximum sentence of life with no parole.

The prosecutor, Marc DiGiacomo, before the decision, said, “He’s an eight-time felon sitting before you on this crime perpetrated upon these family members, these family members, brothers."

“And you have to ask yourself, for this crime, for this person, what sentence does he deserve?"

"Whatever your decision is, ultimately, in my mind, he deserves the maximum possible sentence because he’s earned it through his actions, his behaviour, and who he is as he stands here today," DiGiacomo said.

On the other hand, Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, said in court, "The loss of Tupac, for a long time, crippled my family. He had so much promise and intentions for a better world.

Meanwhile, Shakur, the legendary rapper, was killed in a shooting in 1996 in Las Vegas, and Davis provided a weapon for murder, not himself pulling the trigger.