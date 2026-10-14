Mark Zuckerberg’s awkward Guinness sip sparks viral memes, Meta CEO & Elon Musk react

Mark Zuckerberg has once again become the talk of the town. But this time the reason is not any cutting-edge AI powered launch or any breach incident. In fact, Meta CEO’s first Guinness sip stole the spotlight online and the internet community is cracking all the jokes up.

The Meta CEO’s awkward reaction to the Irish stout caught the attention of netizens during his recent podcast appearance.

On the Cheeky Pint podcast hosted by John Collison, Zuckerberg joined Meta’s Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang to discuss the new Muse AI product and spending plans, even bringing a keg from Dublin. His tentative sip became the star of clips shared widely, with jokes about tech leaders and everyday habits as users predicted that he was struggling to enjoy his drink.

The social media users were quick to share this clip and within no time it became a viral meme. For instance, Auron MacIntyre, the author and columnist, jokingly wrote on X, “Bro looks like he just had to pretend to like Somalian food to win an election in Minnesota.”

Another user quipped, “14-year-old me forcing myself to like black coffee because that’s what adults do.” The third user commented on X in response to the video, “Face I make when a financial advisor proudly shows me their high income mutual fund portfolio in taxable client accounts.”

“Congratulations, Mark Zuckerberg. You've somehow made drinking a pint of Guinness look like the most unnatural act ever performed by a human.”

“The nerd looks seconds from vomiting but is desperately trying to convince us he's enjoying it,” Another one humorously wrote.

In response to all these hilarious memes, Meta CEO reacted to one post stating, “that's just my face.”

Even Elon Musk responded to a post showing The Cheeky Pint Benchmark. The post reads, “We forced our intern to watch every single episode of Cheeky Pint so we could bring you this breakdown of guest pint counts (rounded to the nearest sixth).”

“Huge congrats to Elon Musk for taking the top spot with three full pints of Guinness!”

The CEO of SpaceX, humorously replied with a laughing emoji, “Funny thing is that I hardly ever drink alcohol!”