When was Tupac murder convict Duane 'Keffe D' Davis's never-before-seen mugshot taken?

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, though, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the trial for killing Tupac Shakur. But now, a mugshot of him has surfaced.



The photograph was never seen before, and unlike others, Davis shut his eyes in the snap while holding a paper with his name written on it and the cell's identification number alongside a parole date.

According to TMZ, the Nevada Department of Corrections took the mugshot.

But what is telling is that the photograph was not taken during his incarceration in connection with Tupac's murder.

Instead, before his arrest in Sept. 2023, in connection with the well-known rapper's death case, Davis was already involved in another trial.

There, he was serving a separate sentence of up to 40 months for charges of committing battery while he was in prison.

The incident referred to involved him in a jailhouse altercation in December 2024 with a fellow inmate at the Clark County Detention Centre.

The mug shot, meanwhile, was taken during that period rather than his latest conviction in Tupac's murder.

Meanwhile, Davis's lawyer, Michael Sanft, said the defence team would appeal the verdict.

According to the judgment, Davis's sentence includes two consecutive terms — the first 20 years to life for first-degree murder.

The other is 20 years to life for a deadly weapon enhancement, as Davis faced a maximum sentence of life with no parole.