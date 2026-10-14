Cornell University accuser Jane Doe follows Alex Cooper on Instagram, claims Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly has claimed that Jane Doe was influenced by Alex Cooper and her "disgusting messaging," as the conservative political commentator discussed the Cornell University sexual assault case on her show.

Kelly unleashed a blistering attack on podcaster Alex Cooper over her I Am Jane Doe special spotlighting sexual assault survivors, accusing the Call Her Daddy host of helping "corrupt" an entire generation of young women by glorifying sexual empowerment and promiscuity.

Megyn Kelly also claimed that Jane Doe follows Alex Cooper's personal Instagram. Earlier, Kelly had said that she would reveal the identity of Jane Doe if she knew it.

Her latest claim about Alex Cooper's Instagram suggests she knows Jane Doe but has avoided revealing her name.

Kelly, 55, tore into Cooper, 32, for publicly throwing her support behind the Cornell accuser known as Jane Doe.

Earlier this month, women, some citing their own experiences of sexual assault, posted on social media that they are Jane Doe, in solidarity with the woman using the pseudonym to accuse fraternity members of raping her at Cornell University in 2024.In a case that has drawn national attention, the woman is suing seven fraternity members and the Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York, among others.

And although New York law allows "Jane Doe" anonymity for sexual assault lawsuits, the Cornell student has become distressed by attempts from online skeptics of her account to discover her name and publish it, her lawyer said.