Meghan Markle’s ex-agent didn’t want her ‘occupying’ his brain?

Meghan Markle’s ex-agent opened up about his ‘priority’ after stepping back.

Before making her extended move to the UK with Prince Harry and their children Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, the Duchess of Sussex parted ways with her ex-agent in 2025.

In a recent interview with Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show, Meghan’s professional agent revealed why he stepped back from representing the Duchess of Sussex after working with her for almost two years.

The choice had "nothing about her," he disclosed.

Adding, "I just had to shift my focus to other things that were a priority for me.”

Ari went on to elaborate, "Listen, I got a busy life. She is finding her voice; I am happy for her. The great thing I hope for as a parent of starting William Morris Endeavor is there's people here that they can handle stuff and handle clients.”

"And for me, I just had a lot on my plate with starting a new company; I run TKO, I have clients. And it was better to let them deal with her and execute against her needs and her desires. And I'm happy that everybody's doing it. I didn't want it occupying my brain," he added further.

Although Meghan Markle is not directly working with Ari, who is an executive chairman of William Morris Endeavor, she is said to be represented by other agents at WME, following her 2023 deal with the Hollywood agency.