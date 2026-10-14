‘Window is shutting’: Kamala Harris warns time is running out for AI safeguards

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris demanded action from governments and technology companies today to fast-track AI protections immediately, cautioning that time is running out to mitigate its most severe dangers.

Harris said of AI developers during an appearance at South Korea’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies stating, “ If we are to have any guardrails and safeguards, they have to be at ​the table.”

Harris was of the view that governments and companies must act promptly against what she described as three existential dangers from AI-cybersecurity threats, AI-enabled uncontrolled autonomous weapons and uncontrolled autonomous agents. She also urged the United States not to let its broader strategic rivalry with China prevent cooperation on shared risks.

Harris criticized US President Donald Trump’s volatile tariffs and their retributive nature, before warning against a transactional approach that costs the US global influence.

Harris commended South Korean investment in US shipbuilding, semiconductors, electric vehicles and clean, profoundly impactful and vital. She also called for renewed US commitment to South Korea adding growing cooperation among North Korea, Russia and China and Iran was deeply destabilizing, necessitating a robust allied deterrent.

The former vice president has been campaigning for Democratic candidates ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections.

Furthermore, she said Democrats would win a majority in the House of Representatives, with the potential to give Congress a stronger voice on domestic and foreign policy including the war with Iran.