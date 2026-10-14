GTA 6 sequel may arrive sooner than fans expect

Grand Auto Theft 6 follow-up is expected to arrive more than fans expect, meaning it will not take another 8 years to release the game as confirmed by Rockstar developers.

Speaking in a new interview with Bloomberg, Technical Director Phil Hooker and Rockstar North Co-Studio Head Aaron Garbut explained that foundational changes made to the engine and tools during GTA 6's development will allow them to iterate quickly without having to start over.

“The engine, the tools and the team we’ve built during this project will allow us to do things more quickly. I feel confident that we can build on top of this and go more sideways than upwards to build more compelling content,” Hooker said.

“We foundationally changed a lot of stuff on this project. But now it’s done, and we’re not going to rip it apart,” Garbut added.

The development strategy is compared to the transition from GTA 3 to GTA: Vice City and San Andreas, where existing tech foundations allowed rapid content expansion.

Rockstar Games launched Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013. The highly-anticipated sequel GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as it is going to be the first game since the release of Red Dead Redemption in 2018.

It is set to be Rockstar's largest game to date, featuring a playable map nearly three times the size of Red Dead Redemption 2 and a main story lasting around 80 hours.

According to a GamesBeat report, the PC port is targeted for Q1 2027.