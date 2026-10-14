Nigel Farage issues fresh demand to Andy Burnham in PMQs showdown

In a recent update, Nigel Farage called on Andy Burnham to declare a state of emergency over the small boat crisis at PMQs.

The Reform UK leader raised concerns regarding an unknown young man from Iran making the Channel crossing who might present a credible threat to national security.

On Wednesday, Mr Farage while speaking in the Commons said: “ MI5 boss Sir Ken McCallum yesterday revealed that there have been 50 arrests in the last year linked to Iran. And I have to say this Government deserves praise for proscribing the IRGC, a very important move.”

The Prime Minister in response said: “Obviously we've seen the issues at RAF Fairford recently and they have been dealt with in the right way with the utmost seriousness by the police and security service.”

This comes as more than 20,000 people have reportedly made the journey from France in inflatable boats this year. Furthermore, the head of MI5 yesterday said that more than 50 people have been arrested in Iran-linked operations in the past year in the UK.

According to Mr Farage, a reform-led Home Office would decide whether migrants could be returned to a safe country similar to the Rwanda scheme which was scrapped by Keir Starmer. In addition, Farage said that a Reform-led Home Office would decide if migrants could be returned to a safe country or deported to a safe third-party country.