Trump faces heavy backlash after sharing bizarre AI video of himself wrestling tiger that killed British man

Donald Trump has sparked international backlash after sharing real-life footage of a fatal tiger attack at a British wildlife park, followed by a bizarre AI-generated video depicting himself wrestling the animal.

The controversy began when the US president posted a silent clip of the incident that claimed the life of 23-year-old William Chapman at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

The post drew criticism despite appeals from the victim's family and local police urging the public not to circulate distressing footage.

Trump subsequently shared a fictionalized AI video showing him chasing the tiger, wrestling it to the ground, and embracing the animal while smiling.

The clip sparked further outrage online, with critics condemning it as insensitive given the circumstances of Chapman's death and the grief of his family.

Chapman was killed on Saturday after entering the big cat's enclosure at the wildlife park.

The president's posts have intensified criticism over his decision to share graphic footage of the fatal incident and turn the tragedy into the subject of an AI-generated video.