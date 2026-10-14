Trump faces heavy backlash after sharing bizarre AI video of himself wrestling tiger that killed British man

Following widespread condemnation for posting real-life footage of a fatal attack in the UK, the president shared a fictionalized clip

By Hafsa Naeem Baig
Published October 14, 2026
Trump faces heavy backlash after sharing bizarre AI video of himself wrestling tiger that killed British man
Trump faces heavy backlash after sharing bizarre AI video of himself wrestling tiger that killed British man

Donald Trump has sparked international backlash after sharing real-life footage of a fatal tiger attack at a British wildlife park, followed by a bizarre AI-generated video depicting himself wrestling the animal.

The controversy began when the US president posted a silent clip of the incident that claimed the life of 23-year-old William Chapman at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

The post drew criticism despite appeals from the victim's family and local police urging the public not to circulate distressing footage.

Trump subsequently shared a fictionalized AI video showing him chasing the tiger, wrestling it to the ground, and embracing the animal while smiling.

The clip sparked further outrage online, with critics condemning it as insensitive given the circumstances of Chapman's death and the grief of his family.

Chapman was killed on Saturday after entering the big cat's enclosure at the wildlife park.

The president's posts have intensified criticism over his decision to share graphic footage of the fatal incident and turn the tragedy into the subject of an AI-generated video.

Hafsa Naeem Baig
Hafsa Naeem is an entertainment reporter specialising in K-dramas, films, and celebrity-driven stories. She explores global content trends and audience engagement, delivering accessible coverage that captures the emotional and cultural impact of entertainment across diverse viewership.
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