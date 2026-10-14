Pedro Pascal reminisces about iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ scene at ‘Behemoth!’ premiere

Pedro Pascal said learning to play the cello convincingly for his new movie “Behemoth!” was the most challenging task of his career.

The Hollywood star joked he would rather relive one of his most brutal on-screen ‌battles than learn how to play the instrument again.

Attending the movie's premiere at the London Film Festival on Tuesday, Pascal, who plays a talented cellist returning to Los Angeles after nearly two decades of touring, said the role left him more fearful than any previous project.

"I'd never been so afraid," he said. "I've ⁠been nervous about other jobs and the physical...emotional demands, but it was nothing like this."

Describing the challenge, the "Eddington" star joked: "I would choose fighting The Mountain in 'Game of Thrones' over learning how to play the cello convincingly. I would rather be, I don't know, tossed off of a cliff with Nicolas Cage than have to learn how to play the cello."

Despite his fears, Pascal said working with the cello deepened his appreciation for an instrument he had long considered his favourite.

"Once I held the cello, I ‌felt ⁠good," he said.

Seventeen-year-old "Thunderbolts*" star Alexa Swinton said working alongside Pascal showed her that success and kindness can go hand in hand, praising the actor's grace, poise and politeness on set.