RJ Mitte faced ultimatum to choose between mom and fiancée before suicide

RJ Mitte allegedly faced an ultimatum from his fiancée

By Hassan Sohail
Published October 14, 2026
RJ Mitte faced ultimatum to choose between mom and fiancée before suicide
RJ Mitte faced ultimatum to choose between mom and fiancée before suicide

RJ Mitte's shocking death has been ruled a suicide. But a new report claims the Breaking Bad star was suffering from emotional distress, probably in the lead-up to his death.

He was – according to the sources cited by the outlet – given a dire choice by his fiancée, Kennedy Suarez – who also happened to be his friend for a decade – to choose between her and his mother, Dyna Mitte, with whom the late actor shared a close bond.

The alleged ultimatum came after Mitte reportedly meddled in his son's relationship with Suarez.

Both Suarez and Mitte did not go along, leading to tensions in the family overall, which has taken, according to insiders, an emotional toll on the star.

It is worth noting that before his suicide, the report in TMZ stated that Suarez and RJ Mitte were together as they became engaged on October 10, 2025.

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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