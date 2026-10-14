RJ Mitte faced ultimatum to choose between mom and fiancée before suicide

RJ Mitte's shocking death has been ruled a suicide. But a new report claims the Breaking Bad star was suffering from emotional distress, probably in the lead-up to his death.



He was – according to the sources cited by the outlet – given a dire choice by his fiancée, Kennedy Suarez – who also happened to be his friend for a decade – to choose between her and his mother, Dyna Mitte, with whom the late actor shared a close bond.

The alleged ultimatum came after Mitte reportedly meddled in his son's relationship with Suarez.

Both Suarez and Mitte did not go along, leading to tensions in the family overall, which has taken, according to insiders, an emotional toll on the star.

It is worth noting that before his suicide, the report in TMZ stated that Suarez and RJ Mitte were together as they became engaged on October 10, 2025.