RJ Mitte faced ultimatum to choose between mom and fiancée before suicide
RJ Mitte allegedly faced an ultimatum from his fiancée
RJ Mitte's shocking death has been ruled a suicide. But a new report claims the Breaking Bad star was suffering from emotional distress, probably in the lead-up to his death.
He was – according to the sources cited by the outlet – given a dire choice by his fiancée, Kennedy Suarez – who also happened to be his friend for a decade – to choose between her and his mother, Dyna Mitte, with whom the late actor shared a close bond.
The alleged ultimatum came after Mitte reportedly meddled in his son's relationship with Suarez.
Both Suarez and Mitte did not go along, leading to tensions in the family overall, which has taken, according to insiders, an emotional toll on the star.
It is worth noting that before his suicide, the report in TMZ stated that Suarez and RJ Mitte were together as they became engaged on October 10, 2025.
-
President Trump's granddaughter undergoes surgery
-
Celine Dion has message after being honoured with Barbie doll
-
Piers Morgan interviews Zelenskyy in London: What to know
-
Author of bestselling novel denies allegations he used AI for writing
-
Lil Jon feels he was 'too hard on' late son
-
Pedro Pascal reminisces about iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ scene at ‘Behemoth!’ premiere
-
When was Tupac murder convict Duane 'Keffe D' Davis's never-before-seen mugshot taken?
-
Social Security benefits to rise in 2027: What Americans need to know
-
Nigel Farage issues fresh demand to Andy Burnham in PMQs showdown
-
Trump faces heavy backlash after sharing bizarre AI video of himself wrestling tiger that killed British man
-
'Cornell University accuser Jane Doe follows Alex Cooper on Instagram'
-
‘Window is shutting’: Kamala Harris warns time is running out for AI safeguards