President Trump's granddaughter undergoes surgery

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump on Tuesday revealed that she has undergone a surgery.

In a statement posted on social media, Kai Trump said that she sustained a wrist injury while playing golf.

Below is her full statement:

“I recently underwent surgery to repair a wrist injury I sustained during my first tournament of the season,” she said referring to her golf

While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love.

It’s certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I’m choosing to embrace this one with patience, and a whole lot of determination.

Recovery will take time, but I’m incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people who continue to lift me up, encourage me, and remind me that every challenge is an opportunity to grow. Having the right people by your side makes all the difference, and I couldn’t be more grateful.

A special thank you to Dr. Carlson and the incredible team at HSS in New York for taking such great care of me, and to my teammates, coaches, family, and everyone who has supported me along the way.

For now, it’s all about healing, and trusting the process. I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love. I’ll be back before you know it, stronger and more grateful than ever!.”



