Celine Dion has message after being honoured with Barbie doll

It was 1998, and Celine Dion graced the Academy Awards stage in an outfit that virtually stunned many spectators.



Her performance that night, the iconic My Heart Will Go On from Titanic, swooned scores of audience members and viewers.

Yet what was striking was what she wore.

Designed by Michael Kors, her pale-blue, long-sleeved gown and a necklace inspired by the Titanic's diamond Heart of the Ocean.

Together, they created an iconic look that still reverberates in pop culture. Now, inspired by it, Mattel - the company behind Barbie - launched a $60 doll to honour Dion.

The Grammy-winning singer, in response, shared a message on the tribute, saying, “It is a true honour to join the Barbie legacy with a doll inspired by one of the most meaningful moments of my career."

“I hope this doll inspires everyone to express themselves with confidence, follow their dreams and believe in the power of their own voice.”

The release by Mattel – in light of Dion making a comeback – becomes particularly important.

After being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, in 2022,