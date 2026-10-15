Kaley Cuoco shares hospital photos after welcoming her second baby

Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their second child on Monday, naming the newborn girl Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey.

Cuoco, 40, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, with hospital photos. Her caption listed the date as 10/12/26. “There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing,” she wrote.

“Family officially complete,” the Big Bang Theory actress added before thanking Pelphrey, 44. “Life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming.”

She also took to Instagram Stories with more photos and videos of the newborn wrapped in a blanket, with the words “She’s here!”

Their older daughter, Matilda, 3, appeared in a “Big Sister” T-shirt. Cuoco wrote, “Someone waiting at home for us!”

Pelphrey spoke about the baby in September at the Emmy Awards, after he won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. “We’re both so excited,” he told E! News. He said they were rearranging rooms at home and “laughing at how different it is from one to two.”

Cuoco announced the pregnancy earlier this year with family photos, including a cake that revealed a pink interior. She later threw a fiesta-themed baby shower with friends such as Lacey Chabert.

The couple welcomed Matilda in March 2023 and got engaged in August 2024.

In 2024, Cuoco told People they hadn’t started planning a wedding and that “maybe another kid will have to come first.”

“We’re gonna go way out of order,” she said.