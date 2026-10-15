Kaley Cuoco shares hospital photos after welcoming her second baby

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey become a family of four as they welcome a second child

By Nimrah Saleem
Published October 15, 2026
Kaley Cuoco shares hospital photos after welcoming her second baby
Kaley Cuoco shares hospital photos after welcoming her second baby

Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their second child on Monday, naming the newborn girl Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey.

Cuoco, 40, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, with hospital photos. Her caption listed the date as 10/12/26. “There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing,” she wrote. 

“Family officially complete,” the Big Bang Theory actress added before thanking Pelphrey, 44. “Life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming.”

She also took to Instagram Stories with more photos and videos of the newborn wrapped in a blanket, with the words “She’s here!” 

Kaley Cuoco shares hospital photos after welcoming her second baby
Kaley Cuoco shares hospital photos after welcoming her second baby

Their older daughter, Matilda, 3, appeared in a “Big Sister” T-shirt. Cuoco wrote, “Someone waiting at home for us!”

Kaley Cuoco shares hospital photos after welcoming her second baby

Pelphrey spoke about the baby in September at the Emmy Awards, after he won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. “We’re both so excited,” he told E! News. He said they were rearranging rooms at home and “laughing at how different it is from one to two.”

Cuoco announced the pregnancy earlier this year with family photos, including a cake that revealed a pink interior. She later threw a fiesta-themed baby shower with friends such as Lacey Chabert.

The couple welcomed Matilda in March 2023 and got engaged in August 2024. 

In 2024, Cuoco told People they hadn’t started planning a wedding and that “maybe another kid will have to come first.” 

“We’re gonna go way out of order,” she said.

Nimrah Saleem
Nimrah Saleem is an entertainment reporter with one year of experience, focusing on celebrity news, fashion, and lifestyle trends. She brings a fresh perspective to her work, exploring how public figures shape style, culture, and digital conversations while delivering content that resonates with modern audiences.
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