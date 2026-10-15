Zendaya signs on for new sci-fi movie after 'Dune'

The Dune franchise, a science fiction film series, is a key highlight of Zendaya's illustrious career.



Now, she has signed off on another sci-fi movie. Though its title and plot are unclear, it marks yet another collaboration with A24.

According to Variety, Alex Garland will write and direct the movie. He has a history of helming science fiction and other psychological projects, including Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Devs.

That said, the latest film strengthens the collaboration between A24 and Zendaya. In Euphoria and The Drama, they were both on set at the same time and worked together.

Beyond that, Kadeem Hardison, who played Zendaya's on-screen father, recently gushed about her and how her career panned out.

“She’s a boss. I knew she was a boss when she was 17. I could feel it," he told The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Both starred in Disney Channel’s K.C. Undercover, and recalling her moments from the set, Hardison said, “She was always hiding in my dressing room because they were looking for her all the time."

"She had so many things to do, and she’d always sneak into my dressing room, just to hide and catch a nap.”

The hide-and-seek play continued. Haridson recounted, “I’d come in a bit later, because she had to be in for school in the morning.:

"She was still 17. And when she’d have to leave my room, I’d go, ‘Hey, fix your hair. You’re going to scare all the children.”

In response, Zendaya usually said, “Shut up, sucker,' and walked out.”

Meanwhile, the star's upcoming Dune: Part III will open in cinemas on Dec 18.