'I'm scared!' Lindsay Clancy holdout juror makes shocking claim about defense attorney

The lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial has revealed why he fears for his safety.

After the case ended in mistrial, Michael Desronvil accused defense attorney of putting a "target on his back." Michael discussed his concerns during his first televised interview with Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

At the time, he said that he felt "scared" after attorney Kevin Reddington filed a motion requesting an investigation into his conduct during jury deliberations.

For those unaware, Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her three young children in January 2023. Her defense has argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time, while prosecutors maintain that she was responsible for their deaths. Notably, her trial ended in mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, with Michael Desronvil standing as the lone holdout against conviction.

However, TMZ reported that Kevin asked the court to examine Michael's cellphone data usage during deliberations and question whether he had been truthful on his jury questionnaire.

Michael claimed that the attorney repeatedly referred to him as "he" while addressing the judge. He believes the references could have helped people with malicious intentions identify him and potentially cause trouble at his home.

Despite the fears, Michael Desronvil confirmed that he had not received any physical threats.

Furthermore, he also recalled the emotional experience of hearing Patrick Clancy's 911 call following the deaths of Lindsay Clancy's three young children. He described the experience as "surreal."

It is pertinent to mention that Michael continues to defend his decision to vote against a conviction. He maintains that he believes Lindsay carefully planned the killings. Meanwhile, other jurors have challenged his account, accusing him of refusing to reconsider his position despite allegedly acknowledging doubts.