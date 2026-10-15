Trump hosts White House dinner for Ivanka's son as he turns 13

Ivanka Trump on Thursday said President Trump hosted a birthday dinner for her son Joseph at the White House.

"An unforgettable birthday dinner for Joseph, hosted by Grandpa at the White House, Thirteen is off to quite a start," she wrote on Instagram while sharing multiple pictures of the celebrations.

Ivana Trump is the second child of Donald Trump, and his first wife, Ivana Trump. Ivanka was a presidential advisor during her father's first administration (2017–2021).

Born and raised in Manhattan, Trump attended the Chapin School and later Choate Rosemary Hall.

She pursued higher education at Georgetown University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in economics in 2004.

Trump converted to Judaism prior to marrying Jared Kushner, a real estate developer, in 2009. The couple has three children. Prior to her political career, she was an executive vice president of her family-owned Trump Organization and also a boardroom judge on her father's television show, The Apprentice.

She also had a fashion lifestyle brand under her own name that consisted of apparel, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and fragrance. Ivanka Trump shut down the company in July 2018.

In January 2017, she became an unofficial advisor in her father's first presidential administration alongside her husband.



