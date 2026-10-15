NASA Apollo 16 astronaut who walked on the moon makes ‘disturbing’ UFO claim

When it comes to the origin of UFOs and extra-terrestrial beings, various theories still exist.

The question of where unidentified flying objects and potential alien life originate remains one of humanity's most compelling mysteries.

Over decades of observation, military disclosures, and scientific inquiry, several core theories have emerged to explain their potential origin.

According to classic and most popular hypothesis, these flying objects are controlled by non-intelligent beings from other star systems or planets within our universe.

Popularized by researchers like Jacques Vallee and J. Allen Hynek, this theory suggests that UAPs are not traveling across vast distances of space, but across dimensions or parallel realities.

But a former NASA veteran astronaut believed in the “demonic nature” of UFOs. Charles Duke who was part of the Apollo 16 mission and performed moonwalking, claimed that UFOs are demons disguising as angels, citing a Bible passage as evidence.

The 91-year-old ex-astronaut shared his disturbing theory during a recent appearance on the Christian Broadcasting Network. According to Duke, “The Lord says what we're seeing is real, but the devil can appear as an angel of light, the Bible says.”

He cites 2 Corinthians 11:14 (Satan disguises himself as an angel of light) to support his belief that alien encounters are deceptive spiritual phenomena.

"For a long time [years ago] I was praying about UFOs, and asked for a sign," Duke said.

"I felt like UFOs were demonic … but I was saying that at rotary clubs and stuff like that, and people were laughing at me off the stage."

Duke prayed for a sign to confirm his theory that UFOs were demonic. The next morning, a close businessman friend who had never brought up the topic unexpectedly asked to discuss UFOs which he took as confirmation.

But Duke confirmed that he never had any close encounters with UFOs or aliens during his Apollo missions.

Calling UFOs demons is not an unusual thing as many US notable personalities hold this belief. For instance, JD Vance also stated on a conservative podcast that he believed UAPs are demons rather than aliens.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna has similarly invoked theological concepts when discussing government disclosure of unexplained aerial phenomena, once posting imagery of a biblical, celestial entity from the Book of Ezekiel.