What led to Jackie the Big Bear eagle’s death? New necropsy update offers clues

What led to Jackie the Big Bear Eagle’s death? New update offers clues

The death of Jackie Big Bear bald eagle in August left the fans mourned, but at that time everyone was clueless about what caused the eagle’s passing.

Now, the world, especially Jackie’s fans, have an idea about what really happened to Jackie. Steve Kubiski, the Director of Disease Investigations at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance issued a statement.

As per the official statement, "Jackie's necropsy confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as the primary underlying cause of her decline.”

“In an uncommon presentation of the virus, the infection caused a severe ulcer in her stomach that led to persistent internal bleeding, anaemia, and the development of bacterial sepsis."

Jackie’s body appeared to be damaged by the virus as the pathogen destroyed tissue in her ventriculus, the muscular part of a bird’s stomach, known as gizzard.

The severe ulcer caused ongoing blood loss and anaemia. The damaged tissues allowed bacteria to enter her body and spread a secondary infection.

Post-examination revealed severe inflammation and intravascular blood clots in her heart and major vessels, providing clinical context for her refractoriness to treatment.

Big Bear beloved Jackie, the bald eagle who became a symbol of the species’ recovery in California died in August.

According to her caretakers, Jackie was being treated for an illness at a veterinary facility for weeks. She was taken under protection by Ojai Raptor Center, a wildlife rehabilitation organisation, after she was attacked by other eagles.

Jackie became an international internet sensation primarily because her adult life along with natural struggles was broadcast live to the world.

Since 2015, the non-profit Friends of Big Bear Valley live-streamed Jackie and her mate, Shadow, from their nest near Big Bear Lake. Millions followed her, especially when she sat on her eggs for over 60 hours straight through a 2024 winter storm.