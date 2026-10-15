Savannah Guthrie leaves US for major reason amid brief absence from ‘Today’

Savannah Guthrie is not in the United States and the update comes after days of brief disappearance from TV show Today.

Days before, fans speculated about when will Savannah return to Today as some thought she might have taken another break in the midst of ongoing family crisis marked by months-long disappearance of his mother Nancy Guthrie.

As per the latest update, NBC’s Today Show is broadcasting all four hours of its show live from County Kerry Ireland, hosted at the Sheen Falls Lodge in partnership with Tourism Ireland.

Hence, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly flew over on Wednesday, October 14, to begin set-up ahead of the rest of the team. Meteorologist Al Roker arrived in Ireland several days early.

The special broadcast is scheduled to air on Friday, October 16.

After arriving in Ireland, Savannah shared a video message from the Irish moor where co-hosts praised her appearance despite her jet lag.

In a message, Savannah shared, “Ireland touches your heart. They tell you that Ireland seeps into your bones and I can already tell you that’s really happened to me.”

This place also holds personal significance for Savannah. She noted that the trip is meaningful because her mother Nancy Guthrie’s family originated from Galway, Ireland. Savannah added that her mother has been tragically missing since February.

"It's funny because I love that we're all going. I've never been to Ireland. My mother's family – my mother was Irish. Her grandmother – they were from Galway," she remarked on TODAY back in September.