Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Call criticizes ads featuring Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call has criticized MLB (Major League Baseball ) and television networks over revealing ads featuring actresses like Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox airing during playoff games.

“Can we please get the soft porn ads off playoff broadcasts, TBS, Fox, NBC, @MLB ? My son wants to watch baseball with Dada, but how do I justify that when a half-naked women could come on screen anytime?? This is America’s Pastime. Parents shouldn’t have to worry about this,” Alex Call wrote on X.

He was commenting on a post which read, Hey @MLB - wanna get more kids watching baseball? Maybe start with the commercials. Watching the playoffs tonight with my kids and here's the rundown: - Megan Fox selling ED pills in a red bodysuit - The scariest movie trailer you've ever seen - Sydney Sweeney in zero clothes promoting betting on sports Leagues can't figure out why kids don't watch. You don't need a Nickelodeon game. You're not the Savannah Bananas. Just show baseball in a way I can leave on in my house.”

Last month, an advertising campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney sparked widespread backlash from female athletes who said it was sexualizing women in sports.

In the ad for the sports prediction market platform Novig, Sweeney appeared with little or no clothing, covering parts of her body with strategically placed footballs and other sports apparel.