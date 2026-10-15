Elon Musk hypes 'Beyond Human' Tesla Roadster ahead of long-awaited debut

Tesla is holding its long-awaited next-generation Roadster event at a SpaceX facility in Waco, Texas.

By Hafsa Naeem Baig
Published October 15, 2026
Elon Musk hypes Beyond Human Tesla Roadster ahead of long-awaited debut

After nearly nine years of delays, Elon Musk has shared a high-stakes update ahead of the long-awaited Tesla Roadster debut.

First unveiled as a prototype way back in November 2017 with an initial 2020 production target, the project has faced nearly nine years of delays and multiple rescheduled debut dates.

Most recently, an early October event was pushed back due to severe weather forecasts.

Ahead of the event, Elon Musk posted on X that the new Roadster will be "beyond movies, beyond imagination, beyond human, yet still made by humans on Earth."

Tesla has long teased engineering collaboration with SpaceX, fueling rumors regarding "cold gas thruster" systems to drastically boost acceleration and handling performance.

Recent patent filings for fan-car tech (creating a vacuum underneath the vehicle) have also sparked speculation about radical performance features.

When originally detailed, Tesla claimed the car would do 0–60 mph in under 1.9 seconds, though automotive critics and reservation holders are looking for hard confirmation on production specs, concrete pricing, and an actual manufacturing timeline.

Hafsa Naeem Baig
Hafsa Naeem is an entertainment reporter specialising in K-dramas, films, and celebrity-driven stories. She explores global content trends and audience engagement, delivering accessible coverage that captures the emotional and cultural impact of entertainment across diverse viewership.
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