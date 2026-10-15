Elon Musk hypes 'Beyond Human' Tesla Roadster ahead of long-awaited debut

After nearly nine years of delays, Elon Musk has shared a high-stakes update ahead of the long-awaited Tesla Roadster debut.

First unveiled as a prototype way back in November 2017 with an initial 2020 production target, the project has faced nearly nine years of delays and multiple rescheduled debut dates.

Most recently, an early October event was pushed back due to severe weather forecasts.

Ahead of the event, Elon Musk posted on X that the new Roadster will be "beyond movies, beyond imagination, beyond human, yet still made by humans on Earth."

Tesla has long teased engineering collaboration with SpaceX, fueling rumors regarding "cold gas thruster" systems to drastically boost acceleration and handling performance.

Recent patent filings for fan-car tech (creating a vacuum underneath the vehicle) have also sparked speculation about radical performance features.

The whole world will watch this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2026

When originally detailed, Tesla claimed the car would do 0–60 mph in under 1.9 seconds, though automotive critics and reservation holders are looking for hard confirmation on production specs, concrete pricing, and an actual manufacturing timeline.