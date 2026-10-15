Kanye West’s unaired clash with Kardashians revealed

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s past tensions once again took centre stage.

According to The Cut, Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ executive producer, Farnaz Farjam disclosed an unaired confrontation between the Kardashian family and her ex-husband, Kanye West, over their lack of support for his 2020 presidential campaign. However, the confrontation took place during Caitlyn Jenner’s birthday celebration.

“Kanye came to Caitlyn’s house with Kim and he just started ripping into Kris and the family and questioning them about not voting for him [in his 2020 presidential campaign],” she revealed.

“He just made it all about himself,” Farnaz continued, “That whole 30-minute battle was very telling, but we had to edit it out.”

Although the argument didn’t air, Kim's emotional breakdown of her marriage was shown in the 20th-season finale, in which, the SKIMS founder told her sisters while crying, “I just honestly can’t do this anymore.”

She added, “I feel like a f---ing failure and it’s, like, a third f---ing marriage … Yeah, I feel like a f---ing loser.”

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything I can’t,” the reality TV star further said at the time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in May 2014 before parting ways in 2021. Moreover, the former couple shares four children together.