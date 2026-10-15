Neil Young backs Tom Cruise’s divisive ‘Digger’ amid negative reviews

Tom Cruise, a mega-star, recently delivered Digger, a film which became divisive. While critics strongly criticised the film, a pocket of supporters defended the movie, which is described as oddball.



Neil Young, the musician, shared a glowing review of the movie despite the strong criticism.

"None of the reviews I have read describe this film adequately, in my opinion," he wrote.

"They seem to miss the overall effect, and most of them are negative. This film lives in a world of art."

Young continued, "It is its own best review. Don't read any other reviews and forget this one before you see 'Digger.' It cannot be seen as a Tom Cruise film - that would be misleading."

"I would describe it as a film of our times... I do not view this film as a commercial venture. Rather, it is an artful film of our times."

"The things that are said in 'Digger' are a direct reflection of today's political and social world," the singer added.

"The film is so full of artful expression and radical changes, that it may be too much to take in for those expecting a commercial film like we are used to today," Young concluded.