Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky feel ‘complete’ after baby’s arrival

Lady Gaga has “taken to being a mother so well.”

It’s been four months since the couple welcomed their baby girl and now the new mom has found a sweet way to help her baby girl fall asleep at night.

As sources revealed to People Magazine that “Gaga has taken to being a mother so well.”

Noting, “She is kind, protective and loves singing to Rose. She has been singing ‘La Vie en Rose’ and nightly lullabies to her.”

They also noted that even though the superstar remains busy with her brand Haus Labs, her baby Rose takes most of her time.

“They feel like a complete family unit and both of them beam when they talk about how Rose is growing,” the source further added.

Previously, when they welcomed their daughter on June 9, 2026, sources told the outlet that the pop icon “always wanted to be a mom” and it “was something very important to her.”

Adding, “Right now, she’s enjoying being away from the public eye and having this special time with the baby.”

“Michael is great with the baby. They’re figuring everything out together. She doesn’t want to miss any of it,” they added at the time.

It is pertinent to mention here Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky got engaged in April 2024.