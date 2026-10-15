FBI investigates suspicious letters mailed to Congress and election offices

The FBI and the Postal Service are reportedly investigating mail containing unidentified or suspicious substances sent to congressional and election offices across the United States.

Meanwhile, authorities are instructing recipients to treat the letters as potentially dangerous as they analyze the unidentified material discovered in the mail.

A notice sent to Senate offices showed that law enforcement officials are working to intercept any additional letters but it is possible some letters may reach their target.

In this regard, an FBI spokesperson statement reads: “The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices

“Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens.”

The packages containing a powdery substance triggered the security threats at election offices in at least two states: Louisiana and Oklahoma. Meanwhile, the Postal Service intercepted a parcel containing an illicit substance intended for the Ohio Secretary of State who said that similar mailings had been sent to election officials in multiple states.

The warning over the suspicious mail arriving every three weeks before Election Day. A comparable danger sparked concern in 2023 when several election offices were sent envelopes containing the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Furthermore, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors released a statement condemning the letters this week.