Diddy’s family reacts to reports he fought another inmate after head injury

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ family is reportedly denying claims that he got into a fight with another inmate, after he was taken to a hospital for a head injury.

During the Thursday episode of The Breakfast Club, host Loren LoRosa said she spoke to a family member who said “there was not a fight at all.” She did not name the relative.

LoRosa said the family is not certain what caused the injury but insists “it definitely wasn’t anything crazy.” She also said Combs was taken back to prison afterward, and that his family is upset that his hospital visit became public.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons told Page Six on Wednesday that an altercation between Combs and the inmate TMZ named, Jamaican figure Christopher “Dudus” Coke, “did not happen.”

Combs’ representative said his team has “no way of independently verifying” the alleged fight and that its “concern is for Sean’s health and well-being.”

The reports conflict. Combs, 56, was sent to the hospital Saturday for a head injury at Fort Dix in New Jersey. Page Six reported he hit his head on a bunk bed. TMZ then alleged he fought Coke. LoRosa questioned that, saying Combs is “guarded” outside his housing unit and is on “completely different sides” of the prison from Coke.

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God speculated that “one of his people” leaked the story to show Combs is “not safe.” He also said Combs should “be as quiet as possible, do my bid and come home.”

Combs was sentenced to 50 months last year for two counts of transportation for prostitution. His release date is now March 2, 2028.