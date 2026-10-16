Drake cements Spotify dominance: Here are the stunning figures
Drake's streaming figures at Spotify are staggering this year, and 2026 is not over
After the Kendrick Lamar feud, some critics wrote off Drake. But the Toronto rapper bounced back.
His streaming figures on Spotify, for example, are stunning.
According to The Source, Drizzy's music catalogue has racked up 17 billion streams on the platform so far, and 2026 is not over yet.
In the same year, the Grammy-winning artist released not one but three albums. HABIBTI is one of them, and it is climbing sharply on the Billboard 200.
According to the report, the album has climbed to the second spot from 116.
In other news, Drake responded to singer Victoria Monét's remarks about him being a "trickster" because of extravagant spending.
In response, Drizzy hit back, “There’s a return on investment in your soul for doing things for people who you feel deserve it."
He added, "Whether you feel that way in the moment and they prove otherwise over time or it’s a gesture to acknowledge consistent love and loyalty, the difference is there isn’t an expectation on the other side.”
With such a massive net worth, Drake said he wants to share his wealth by helping others, and, in turn, it brings him happiness.
“It’s self-awareness that you have been blessed with an obscene amount of money, and joy is the emotion that excites you the most," he said.
"So once you have experienced enough joy from material things for yourself, sometimes the only way is to see the joy on faces after unexpected gestures for others," Drake added.
It is worth noting that Drake's net worth is reportedly $400 million.
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