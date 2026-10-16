GTA 6 Jason and Lucia: 3 things Rockstar revealed

The American dream in GTA 6 isn't a mansion or a megayacht. According to Rockstar's head of narrative, "Maybe the American dream is more modest now." That idea sits at the heart of GTA 6 Jason and Lucia, the criminal duo you'll play when the game launches on November 19.

In an interview with LOVE magazine, Rockstar senior vice president of narrative Rupert Humphries described Lucia as someone who wants a better life and won't let obstacles stop her. Writer Alexa D'Agostino said she drew on women she knows, including her immigrant mother, who grew up in Newark, New Jersey, near Lucia's fictional hometown of Liberty City.

D'Agostino's goal was a fully realised person with her own wants. That's how you get a woman who can "stand tall next to the likes of Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic," she said.

Jason is a more ambiguous character. According to Humphries, Rockstar didn't plan to comment on class or social mobility through him. His criminal actions are somewhat formed by the environment. To what extent, however, remains for you to decide.

Jason was born among criminals but decided to join the military in order to escape from his rebellious youth. He eventually ended up back in the Leonida Keys in Vice City and became a drug runner. Whether or not he has to commit crimes, as well as the reason for that, whether he simply has to do it because he's "wired differently" from others, is left to the player's interpretation.

Rockstar designed the two characters to work well together. Their different personalities drive and repel them through the course of the story. As writer Elizabeth Gauvey-Kern pointed out, the creators intended for them both to be strong and vulnerable and able to make mistakes and learn from one another.

According to Humphries, the crime spree of the two characters had something "hopeful and naïve" about it because they take things to the extreme without considering the repercussions.

In Trailer 3, we see that Jason is a veteran who left the Army under unfavourable conditions, while Lucia re-enters his life after getting out of prison. Rockstar has finally revealed the two characters. The video game needs to introduce you to them.