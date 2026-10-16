Why FIFA is investigating Trump’s Peace Prize

In a major update, a FIFA committee will review the “Peace Prize” created last year and awarded to President Donald Trump as part of a wider review of leadership choices under Gianni Infantino’s tenure.

According to reports, Soccer’s global governing body has recently finalized meetings in Zurich, Switzerland after which the FIFA Council said it was in the process of managing newly surfaced challenges before, during and after the 2026 World Cup. The Peace Prize will be specifically reviewed by FIFA’s Football Social Responsibility division to focus on its creation along with the major decision to award it to the US President.

In this regard, Infantino said: “It was decided that the Football Social Responsibility Committee will be tasked to analyze it, provide a proposal, and also, there, a decision will be taken at the next FIFA Council meeting.”

In explaining the decision to award Trump the first ever peace prize, FIFA said that Trump had played a central role in establishing a ceasefire and fostering peace between Israel and Palestine and that he had actively sought to end other conflicts.

The recent move drew intense global backlash over why a politically neutral soccer body was creating a peace prize as well as over the choice of recipient.

FIFA’s Vice President Debbie Hewitt further stated, “ They will consider, first of all, how the Peace Prize came about, whether it should have come about, whether it should have been awarded in the way that it was, who made that decision and whether or not it should be taken out or whether it should be reformed.”