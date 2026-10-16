Joe Manganiello shares hospital photos after losing 60 pounds during illness

Joe Manganiello has shared rare hospital photos, showing himself unrecognisable at a time he underwent a major surgery and a dramatic loss of weight. The health battle lasted seven-year battle with an unexplained illness.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old actor posted the images on Instagram, recalling how his weight dropped sharply after surgeons removed his large intestine.

“In the days following the amputation of my large intestine, my weight began to plummet,” he wrote, adding that he lost 60 pounds in the two weeks after surgery.

Manganiello also explained that one photograph showed his first ostomy bag, which collects waste from the body after certain types of surgery.

Another image showed his abdomen after a second operation to remove the bag and reconnect the remaining parts of his digestive tract.

The Magic Mike star also shared a photograph of severe skin rashes, which he said were among several conditions he experienced during his illness.

“My skin, an immune organ, was stricken with just about every condition known to man, usually in combination,” he wrote.

Manganiello first revealed details of his seven-year health battle while discussing his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines. He said the illness affected several parts of his body, including his thyroid, digestive system, skin, lungs and eyes, while doctors struggled to explain his symptoms.

In the book, the actor also recounted consulting a shaman who claimed that someone from his then-wife Sofía Vergara’s past had placed a “voodoo curse” on him.

Manganiello said he suspected Vergara’s former partner Nick Loeb, who denied the allegation. “I pray they find Jesus — not another shaman,” Loeb told Page Six.

Manganiello and Vergara, 54, were married for seven years before separating in 2023. The actor also made claims about how Vergara treated him during his illness, including alleging that she refused to hug him when he was seriously unwell.