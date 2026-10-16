Trump shares key details on full UFO files release in recent interview

In a major update, President Donald Trump has promised to release the complete files on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs.

During an interview with Newsmax, recent remarks have revived interest in government records about transparency regarding anomalies.

Trump addressed whether aliens have visited Earth and if reverse-engineered technology exists, presenting pilot observations of a unique craft quadrupling the speed of an F-22. He pointed to strong public interest which is pushing federal agencies toward transparency.

This remark coincides with ongoing UAP file releases since May 2026 and claims from ex-Pengton official Jay Stratton about unverified extraterrestrial craft though his assertions lack independent verification. Further materials are expected soon, building on previous iterations of videos and documents.

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ He sounds exactly like someone who is deflecting and pretending like he doesn’t care so you won’t have to bother him about any disclosure speeches. If you believe otherwise, it’s severe.”

Second added, “ Releasing everything would be the biggest document drop in history. I want to believe it, but we've heard promises before. If it's real, start with the custody records for recovered material.”