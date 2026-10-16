Ukraine unveils StarGate: The first aerial evacuation drone for Wounded troops or soldiers
Equipped with AI-assisted navigation and active defense nets, the StarGate system can carry a wounded soldier up to 15 kilometers safely
Ukrainian defence technology company SkyFall has unveiled StarGate, an aerial medical evacuation system designed to transport wounded soldiers from dangerous frontline areas inaccessible to ground vehicles.
The heavy-lift hexacopter features an enclosed cabin and a fixed medical-grade stretcher capable of carrying a wounded soldier wearing full body armour.
It can reportedly lift up to 150 kg, travel at speeds of up to 105 km/h and cover a one-way range of 15 kilometres.
Designed to operate in rain, snow and darkness, the aircraft is equipped with thermal-imaging cameras to support operations in challenging conditions.
By flying over minefields, rivers and damaged roads, StarGate aims to reduce evacuation times and help wounded personnel reach medical care more quickly, potentially improving their chances of survival.
The system also incorporates dual communication channels, AI-assisted navigation that enables it to return autonomously if communications are lost, and an active defence mechanism featuring a net launcher designed to intercept hostile first-person-view (FPV) drones.
Following initial demonstrations in which the aircraft was filmed taking off, flying and landing with a passenger on board, StarGate has been handed over to a Ukrainian combat brigade for a month-long evaluation under active battlefield conditions.
The trials will assess its operational effectiveness and potential role in frontline casualty evacuation.
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