Diddy moved to low-security prison after reported head injury

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been moved to a different federal prison, days after he was reportedly taken to hospital with a head injury.

Combs, 56, was transferred on Friday from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania.

His spokesperson told the BBC that the move from one low-security facility to another is “an important distinction” and was made “with safety and security in mind.”

Allenwood Low is a federal prison for men about 155 miles west of New York City. It holds just over 1,000 inmates, far fewer than the more than 4,200 at Fort Dix.

The transfer follows reports that Combs was rushed to hospital around 1 a.m. on Saturday after a head injury. TMZ reported that the injury was not life-threatening and that he was awake and talking before he was taken back to prison the same day.

Earlier this year, TMZ also reported that Combs got into a fight with another inmate at Fort Dix, where he had been held since October 2025. The outlet said the other man insulted him and the two pushed and threw punches before staff stepped in.

FCI Fort Dix told the Daily Mail it does not share details about any inmate’s housing or whether an inmate is linked to allegations or investigations.

Combs was sentenced to four years in prison last year after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was cleared of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

He is expected to be released in March 2028 and has appealed his 50-month sentence, asking for immediate release.