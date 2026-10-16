Miley Cyrus hits major career milestone

Miley Cyrus celebrated her dream come true moment.

As the singer prepares for a sold-out Hollywood Bowl show she made it clear that the moment means more to her than just another performance.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Miley shared that she is ready for a special night at one of Los Angeles' most iconic music venues. Sharing a black-and-white photo of the venue's marquee announcing her show alongside the words "SOLD OUT."

In the caption, Miley wrote, "Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl is here."

Adding, "It’s always been a dream of mine to play such an iconic venue. I’ve spent so many unforgettable nights watching the greats. Excited to make it my own."

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Miley Cyrus released her album Bass Persuades on September 18, 2026 through Atlantic Records. Notably, Miley also dropped Cyrus from her professional branding recently, including her social media and website as part of a mononymous rebranding for her tenth studio album.

Miley received love from fans and followers who flooded the comments section. One wrote, "so excited i could die see you tonight."

"So so happy for you but also so devastated to not be there," another added.