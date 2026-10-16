Katie Zacharia fired as White House Press Secretary

Katie Zacharia fired as Whit House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia was "let go" from the role, a White House official said ‌on Friday, after President Donald Trump said he had told her to reconsider the job following public scrutiny.

"I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this ⁠stuff.' There's nothing easy about this stuff," Trump told reporters while departing the White House.

He added: "I said to her honestly, 'If I were you, I'd reconsider... think about it. But I would reconsider.'"

Fox News, citing a White House official, later reported that Zacharia was "transitioning" out of the role of press secretary. Zacharia started the job on Monday and held her debut White House briefing ‌on ⁠Tuesday.

She had said she received a call about the role of press secretary last Wednesday and got offered the job to succeed Karoline Leavitt last Friday.

Trump later announced her appointment. In his announcement, he described ⁠her an attorney.

Over the last week, the issue of whether Zacharia, a graduate of California's Pepperdine University law school, had actually passed ⁠the bar - making her an attorney - came under fire.

On Friday, during a Fox News interview, Zacharia said she did ⁠not ​pass the bar.

Anthony Scaramucci served ​director of communications for 10 days during Trump's first administration.