Katie Zacharia fired as White House Press Secretary

Katie Zacharia was appointed as White House Press Secretary by President Donald Trump

By The News Digital
Published October 16, 2026
Katie Zacharia fired as Whit House Press Secretary
 Katie Zacharia fired as Whit House Press Secretary 

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia was "let go" from the role, a White House official said ‌on Friday, after President Donald Trump said he had told her to reconsider the job following public scrutiny.

"I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this ⁠stuff.' There's nothing easy about this stuff," Trump told reporters while departing the White House.

He added: "I said to her honestly, 'If I were you, I'd reconsider... think about it. But I would reconsider.'"

Fox News, citing a White House official, later reported that Zacharia was "transitioning" out of the role of press secretary. Zacharia started the job on Monday and held her debut White House briefing ‌on ⁠Tuesday.

She had said she received a call about the role of press secretary last Wednesday and got offered the job to succeed Karoline Leavitt last Friday.

Trump later announced her appointment. In his announcement, he described ⁠her an attorney.

Over the last week, the issue of whether Zacharia, a graduate of California's Pepperdine University law school, had actually passed ⁠the bar - making her an attorney - came under fire.

On Friday, during a Fox News interview, Zacharia said she did ⁠not ​pass the bar. 

Anthony Scaramucci served ​director of communications for 10 days during Trump's first administration.

The News Digital
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