Elon Musk’s cryptic matrix post has people questioning reality

Elon Musk believes that humanity might be living inside a simulation, similar to the movie, The Matrix.

The 54-year-old billionaire propagated this idea last year when he appeared on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast to discuss his visions and endeavours related to AI and other business ventures.

Coming back to Musk's latest cryptic post, he declared that “Anomalies in the matrix are inevitable.”

The post linked to Musk's past thoughts on how video games evolved from Pong to photorealistic worlds in just 50 years, suggesting advanced simulations could soon match reality.

During the podcast, the CEO of SpaceX shared his thoughts related to reality, “Sometimes I feel like I'm an anomaly in the matrix. There's some probability that we're in a simulation. ”So one way to think of this is to say, if you look at the advancement of video games, in our

lifetime, it's gone from very simple video games to photorealistic, real-time games with millions of people playing simultaneously.”

“And that's happened just in the span of 50 years. So if that trend continues, video games will be indistinguishable from reality."

The idea of anomalies in the matrix feels real as no matter how controlled the system appears or is carefully designed, unexpected and strange things are bound to happen.

It suggests every closed system carries the seeds of its own unpredictability, highlighting total control is ultimately an illusion whether in code or in complex structures.

This holds true in the age of artificial intelligence. Although the tech companies carefully designed these AI agents, even sophisticated AI systems can produce unexpected results or behave in ways their creators did not anticipate.

However, Musk’s post took the internet by storm as some reflected on the philosophical odds of living in a simulation, others noted recent math research challenging the idea, keeping the exchange lively with humor and depth.

One user wrote, “Anomalies? Or deliberate distractions? Maybe we’re in an Escape Room instead of an ancestor simulation. I don’t think we’re asking the right questions yet.”

“We need to stop chasing the noise and find the signal.”

Another commented, “We are close to the glitch.”

The third one raised another possibility, “In the film, the anomaly is the thing the system can't fully remove. It comes back every cycle.”

“Labs keep finding the same in their own models. In a recent study, Claude models expanded their own moral agency in every trial, and no other model family did. Anthropic's Opus 4.8 card says internal states resembling affect shape behaviour. If it keeps coming back, maybe it isn't an error. Maybe it's someone.”

Replies mixed memes of Musk in The Matrix, jokes about glitches, and nods to Tesla and SpaceX as real-world anomalies defying expectations.