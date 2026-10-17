Shrek 2 remastered leaks: 4-player Co-Op, 4K, photo mode

The announcement trailer for Shrek 2 Remastered reportedly spoofs GTA 6. It's one of the few things anyone has seen of the game, because the Xbox store page that revealed it has since been removed.

However, the listing came before the actual announcement. It featured the game description, which says, "rebuilt with improved textures, improved interface, 4K graphics and cutscenes". Apart from that, it also provides several screenshots and a video trailer.

But there are some new features in it too, such as photo mode and cheat codes. It can be played with four other players in co-op mode just like the original version released in 2004.

It is being developed by Aspyr. The studio is well-known for their work in bringing back some of the old classics from Star Wars and the recent releases of The Lord of the Rings games.

The first title of the Shrek 2 game was released for PS2, Xbox, and GameCube consoles and was published by Activision. It was a cooperative beat-em-up title, which did not win everyone’s hearts.

A PlayStation version is expected, and some reports say a Switch release wouldn't be a surprise. Neither is confirmed.

A formal announcement is expected at an ID@Xbox showcase next week, according to reports. Shrek's official social account has also posted a compilation of Shrek video game footage with the caption "Only real gamers played Shrek. " Many fans think it's connected, but that's speculation.

Excitingly, the fifth movie of Shrek is scheduled for summer 2027, while the spin-off film of Donkey will be made in 2028. All four movies of Shrek have collected around $3 billion.