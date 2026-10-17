Madonna slammed over 'bizarre' MTV awards appearance
Madonna under fire after MTV Awards performance
Madonna is facing criticism after her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
The pop icon caught attention in a black corset, fishnets and sky-high heels while performing a medley of her hits. Insiders revealed to Radar Online that her appearance is described as confusing, also noting that her performance seemed unfocused.
A source said, "She needs to stop trying to act like a teen idol and act her age."
Another insider went on to note, "People who care about her are concerned," adding that while she took home seven awards, including Artist of the Year, her speeches worried everyone.
"She didn't seem to know what planet she was on. These deranged appearances are mounting up and people are hoping she'll take the time to sort herself out before the next embarrassment," a source claimed.
On the other hand, it comes after Madonna revealed in June that her best sex ever was with John F. Kennedy Jr. however, the sources claim that it was an attempt to grab attention. "Madonna knew that dropping JFK Jr.'s name would get people talking about her again... she's shameless."
"She had an album to promote, and she used a dead guy to do it," the source added.
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